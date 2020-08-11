Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000.

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.

