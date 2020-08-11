FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 46.2% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,167.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,967.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,359.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,586.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
