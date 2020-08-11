Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,941.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 210,000 shares of company stock worth $892,934. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

