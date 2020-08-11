Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.14.

EXPD opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $87.65.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,280 shares of company stock worth $13,215,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,524,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

