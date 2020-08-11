Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,280 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,013 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

