Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 276.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

