Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 152,717 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.