Eukles Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,667 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,569.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.