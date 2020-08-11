Eric Fink Sells 2,454 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 143.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,778,000 after buying an additional 716,460 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

