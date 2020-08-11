Eric Fink Sells 2,454 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ GBT opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 8.56.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.95.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.
