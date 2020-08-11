Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $771.40.

Equinix stock opened at $791.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Equinix has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $799.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $728.85 and its 200 day moving average is $660.74.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock worth $4,806,515 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,105,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

