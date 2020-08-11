EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 4,358.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.41. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $79.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

