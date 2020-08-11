Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $24,706,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Energizer by 13.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after acquiring an additional 299,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,641,000 after acquiring an additional 182,912 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Energizer by 183.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 153,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $2,772,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

