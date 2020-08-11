Eiry Roberts Sells 2,257 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,242.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 23rd, Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.26.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
