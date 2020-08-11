Eiry Roberts Sells 2,257 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,242.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.