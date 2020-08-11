Donnelley Financial Solutions’ (DFIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.
DFIN opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $400.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. State Street Corp increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 70,347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
