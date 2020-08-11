Donnelley Financial Solutions’ (DFIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

DFIN opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $400.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. State Street Corp increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 70,347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

