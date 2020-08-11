Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC cut shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

