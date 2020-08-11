DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Buy Rating at Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DISH. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,948,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

