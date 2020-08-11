Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

