Deutsche Bank Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $9.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.43.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director W Blake Baird bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 285,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 157.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 175,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 107,710 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.