Derek J. Maetzold Sells 5,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $208,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,572,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,519,741.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 64.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 650,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 406,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4,164.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 254,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $7,713,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.