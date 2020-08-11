Derek J. Maetzold Sells 5,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $208,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,572,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,519,741.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CSTL stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $45.62.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
