DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 363.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -197.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In related news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

