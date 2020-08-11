DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -197.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. Barrington Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

