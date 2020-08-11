Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,167.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,586.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,967.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,359.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

