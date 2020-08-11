DC Investments Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after buying an additional 572,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

