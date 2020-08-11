David B. Powers Sells 1,519 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $83.94 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 352,072 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $17,855,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 177.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 233,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 57.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 631,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after buying an additional 231,602 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

