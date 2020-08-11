Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $80.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Datadog stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $5,624,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 638,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,827,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $27,051,522.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,256,417.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,998,798 shares of company stock worth $242,067,077. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

