Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Set at $10.00 by Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a $10.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $2,480,924,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.