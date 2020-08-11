Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Sells $380,000.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.81. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,973.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,323,000 after acquiring an additional 101,085 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.