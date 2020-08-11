Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

MTW opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,095,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Manitowoc by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 137,417 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Manitowoc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 549,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manitowoc by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 230,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

