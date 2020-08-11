Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.52. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $39.37.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $78,495.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,187.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,368 shares of company stock worth $521,801 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yelp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,937 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,341 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,896,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,061,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Yelp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,013,000 after buying an additional 153,199 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.