Credit Suisse Group Raises Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $32.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.30.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $3,198,432.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.