Credit Suisse Group Boosts Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $135.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XLRN. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.25% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $229,209.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,830,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

