Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BofA Securities raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

