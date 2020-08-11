Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 100.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

