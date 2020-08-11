CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,364,000 after purchasing an additional 144,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $875,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock valued at $281,447,061. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.