Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,351,108 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $178,633,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,805,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.25 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,569.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

