Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 429,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

