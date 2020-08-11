Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 3.26. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

