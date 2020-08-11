Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 158.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

