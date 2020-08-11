Comerica Bank Sells 49,342 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,342 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in PPL by 93.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in PPL by 513.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PPL by 65.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.

PPL stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

