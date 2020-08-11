Comerica Bank Sells 4,774 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

