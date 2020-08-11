Comerica Bank Sells 13,017 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,111,000 after acquiring an additional 852,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Water Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after acquiring an additional 662,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in American Water Works by 1,052.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after buying an additional 453,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,273,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

