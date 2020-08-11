Comerica Bank Sells 12,134 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total transaction of $1,772,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,489.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,649. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY stock opened at $329.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.75.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.