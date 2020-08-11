Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Lumentum worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,746,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,725,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $19,032,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 331,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,004 shares of company stock worth $1,974,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

