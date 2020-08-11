Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

