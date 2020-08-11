Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,956,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,688,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,137,000.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

