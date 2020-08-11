Comerica Bank Purchases 700 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chemed by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chemed by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 189,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $506.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $515.38.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at $77,323,765.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total transaction of $142,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,820 shares of company stock worth $11,269,473 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

