Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

