Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 26.6% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 25.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 42.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 72.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $39.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

