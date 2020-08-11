Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,348,483 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,503,000 after buying an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $39,357,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $23,137,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,441 shares of company stock worth $10,547,806. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.05.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

