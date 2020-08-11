Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Comerica Bank grew its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 77.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $995,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

GWW stock opened at $352.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.57 and a 200-day moving average of $295.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $353.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

